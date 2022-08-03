Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $332,278.56 and $17,257.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere."

