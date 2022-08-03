Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,796 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 143,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JOF stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

