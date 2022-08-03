Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

