Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 415.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $505,000.

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

