Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 61,465 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,465 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 583,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

