Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 85,331 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,331 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the period.

NYSE:LGI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

