Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

