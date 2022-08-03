Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 530.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

