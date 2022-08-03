Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

