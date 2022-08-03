Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.29. 502,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,466,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Shopify by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

