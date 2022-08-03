Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 19.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AWF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,279. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

