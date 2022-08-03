Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Decreases By 22.0%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,180,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 65,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 36,163,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,487,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

