Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Decreases By 22.0%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,180,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 65,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
NLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 36,163,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,487,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
