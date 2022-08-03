Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Drops By 23.6%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,151,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 14,596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.