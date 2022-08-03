Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Decreases By 20.8%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BK Technologies news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,919.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 19,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.16.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

BK Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

