Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Drops By 16.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.

Exor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 1,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. Exor has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exor from €107.00 ($110.31) to €103.00 ($106.19) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

