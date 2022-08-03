Short Interest in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Drops By 17.3%

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Flex LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 386,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. Flex LNG has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 50.70%.

Flex LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNG. SEB Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flex LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flex LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Flex LNG by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flex LNG by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flex LNG by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

