Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Drops By 20.3%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

GD stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,878. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

