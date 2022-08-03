Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Rises By 26.0%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a negative net margin of 198.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price target on Grom Social Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

