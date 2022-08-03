Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Rises By 26.0%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a negative net margin of 198.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price target on Grom Social Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grom Social Enterprises (GROM)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.