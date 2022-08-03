Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Increases By 23.5%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Engineering Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after acquiring an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $58,590,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

J traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

