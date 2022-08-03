Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Decreases By 16.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Down 0.2 %

JUPW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,172. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

