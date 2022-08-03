Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 21.5%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 533.0 days.

MHSDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

