Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 19.1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,849,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 7,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58,498.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

