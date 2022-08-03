Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Increases By 26.5%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NAZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

