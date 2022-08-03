Short Interest in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Decreases By 16.8%

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 3,513,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,591. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

