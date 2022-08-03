Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Drops By 16.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 808,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,769.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $35.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.