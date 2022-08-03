Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Drops By 16.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 808,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,769.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $35.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17.
Otsuka Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKF)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.