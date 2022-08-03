Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Rises By 26.1%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 697,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of PIPR traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.31. 3,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

