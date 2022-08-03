Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Grows By 30.0%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,321.3 days.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RHUHF stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

