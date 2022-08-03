Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Rises By 24.5%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 385,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,128. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

