Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Expands By 16.5%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Squarespace Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $694,613.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $1,308,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

