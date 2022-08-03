Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Declines By 20.0%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

IRL remained flat at $7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 233,963 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.