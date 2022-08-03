Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Increases By 21.1%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,628.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

