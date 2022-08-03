Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Grows By 22.0%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 113,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,851. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.8% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 317,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

