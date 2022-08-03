Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Drops By 17.6%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIOGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

AIO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 146,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

