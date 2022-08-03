Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Drops By 17.6%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

AIO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 146,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

