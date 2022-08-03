Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Decreases By 20.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth $237,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE WBX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 169,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
