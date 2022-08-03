Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declines By 24.1%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Wayside Technology Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayside Technology Group news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $216,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,534.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $116,635.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,451.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

WSTG stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

About Wayside Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

