Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Drops By 20.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 266,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CL King dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

