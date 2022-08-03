Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.06

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Showa Denko K.K. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

