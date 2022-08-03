SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.