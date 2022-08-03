Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Sells $175,135.92 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SFNC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 23,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

