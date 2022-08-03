Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 55.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.