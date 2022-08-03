Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 55.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.