Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 37,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 98,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sirona Biochem Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

