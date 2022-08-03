SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $141.18

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.18, but opened at $135.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 1,826 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after acquiring an additional 161,452 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

