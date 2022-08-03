SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 1st

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.