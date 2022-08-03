Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.89 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.
About Smart Powerr
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.