smARTOFGIVING Trading 45.1% Higher Over Last Week (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $21.63 million and $14,034.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
Receive News & Updates for smARTOFGIVING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for smARTOFGIVING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.