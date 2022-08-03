SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

