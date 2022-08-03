SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SolarWinds Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 13,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarWinds Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

