SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aug 3rd, 2022

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 13,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

