Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,504.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $59,504.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,138 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
