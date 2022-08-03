Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,504.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $59,504.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,138 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

