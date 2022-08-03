SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 3.5% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SOLVE has a total market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00061963 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016642 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

