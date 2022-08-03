Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a market cap of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

